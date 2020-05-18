Charles Stanley "Stan" Ekola
Charles Stanley "Stan" Ekola

Charles Stanley Ekola, "Stan", a resident of Novi, native of Houghton, Michigan, and former resident of Highland Park and Redford, passed peacefully with his daughters by his side on May 15, 2020 at Arbor Hospice in Saline, Michigan.

Stan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley, in 1993, Milton O. Ekola in 1999, S. Ivey 2016 and survived by his daughters, Tamara VanDike, Shari Mackalski and her husband Paul, Kimberly Gaffney and her husband Patrick; grandchildren, Nicholas VanDike (Stacey), Alexandra DiPaolo (Anthony), Jacob VanDike, Katrina Cumbo (Evan), Sydnee Gaffney, Andrei Gaffney, Ian Gaffney; great grandchildren, Kyler VanDike and Carmela DiPaolo; in-laws, Richard "Chum" Hardy (Nancy), Frank "Pat" Hardy (Margret), James Hardy (Susan), Pamala Capaldi (Americo "Rick"), Deborah Dickie, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Arbor Hospice in Saline, Michigan in the name of Charles Stanley Ekola.

A Funeral Service will be held privately with interment in Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia. Condolences may be left at www.LynchandSonsMilford.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
