Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Charles Thomas Ozark Obituary
Charles Thomas Ozark

Casco Twp - Charles Thomas Ozark 81, of Casco Twp., died February 17, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; sons, Andrew (Lisa) Ozark and William (Dawn) Ozark; daughter, Jane (Jeff) Pokriefka. Visit February 21, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary services at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 20, 2019
