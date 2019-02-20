|
|
Charles Thomas Ozark
Casco Twp - Charles Thomas Ozark 81, of Casco Twp., died February 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; sons, Andrew (Lisa) Ozark and William (Dawn) Ozark; daughter, Jane (Jeff) Pokriefka. Visit February 21, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary services at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 20, 2019