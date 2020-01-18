|
|
Charles W. Cline
Grosse Pointe Woods - Charles W. Cline "Charlie" passed away January 9, 2020 at the Rivers retirement home in Grosse Pointe Woods. He was born in Detroit on March 18, 1923 and lived in the Detroit area for most of his life. He is survived by his daughter Kathy Vanderpool (Bob), sons Ken (Pat), Bill (Laurie) and Charlie (Sarah), seven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy (2011) and daughter Cynthia Vanderpool (2016).
Charlie graduated from U of M with a degree in aeronautical engineering and went on to a career as a senior automotive engineer with General Motors. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Marine corp as a dive-bomber in the Pacific.
He loved flying his own plane, snow and water skiing, swimming and diving, golf, riding his bicycle and rollerblading, which he did well into his 80's. Although he spent most of his career in the automotive world his true passion was flying. As a flight instructor he taught many to fly, including his daughter Cynthia. Friends and family will remember Charlie as a smart, positive, friendly, helpful and hands-on guy. Charlie was known at the Rivers for his love of dancing: once the music started he just couldn't sit still. He will be missed by so many. Our thanks to his "Rivers Family" for welcoming him in so warmly and making his last years fun.
Charity donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind or a .
Memorial service will be held at a date in the near future.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020