John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Westland - Age 64, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judy. Loving father of Dan and Theresa (Pinkney) Chapman. Cherished grandfather of Chelsea, Joey, Connor, Charlie, and Reece. Dear brother of Carolynn (Alan) Carpenter, Rene (Gray) Mason, Michelle Porcaro, Ronald (Annette) and Raymond (Stacey). Memorial Visitation Sunday 2pm until the 6pm Memorial Service with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:30pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to the family.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
