Charlotte A. Wyborny
Charlotte A. Wyborny passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester Wyborny, loving mother of Cheryl (Jack), Yvonne (Dave) and Lester (Tammy), dearest grandmother of 4 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 3 girls. Charlotte is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She lived a full life that was centered around family, friends and travel. As a registered nurse, Charlotte started working as a nurse anesthetist at Zieger Osteopathic Hospital in Detroit, took a break for family life, and then worked for the American Red Cross. No funeral service will take place now out of concern for COVID-19. To share a memory go to https://www.rhusband.com