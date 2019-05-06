|
Charlotte Ankers
West Bloomfield - Charlotte Ankers, age 93, passed away May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester ("Chet"). Loving mother of Nancy (Brandon) White, Norman (Janet) and Gary (Julie). Charlotte is also survived by her devoted caregivers Bettie, Bobbi and Nikki. Visitation Monday, May 6, 5-7 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Funeral mass Tuesday, May 7, 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 6, 2019