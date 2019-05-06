Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
4300 Walnut Lake Rd
West Bloomfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Ankers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ankers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Ankers Obituary
Charlotte Ankers

West Bloomfield - Charlotte Ankers, age 93, passed away May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester ("Chet"). Loving mother of Nancy (Brandon) White, Norman (Janet) and Gary (Julie). Charlotte is also survived by her devoted caregivers Bettie, Bobbi and Nikki. Visitation Monday, May 6, 5-7 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Funeral mass Tuesday, May 7, 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now