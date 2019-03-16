|
Charlotte Ann McKeough
Highland - Charlotte Ann McKeough, a resident of Highland and a former resident of Detroit, died surrounded by her loving children on March 13, 2019. She was 80 years old.
She is survived by her son, Patrick D. (Susan Morello); daughters, Molly (John) Austin, Michele (John) McDonald; grandchildren, John and Evelyn McKeough, Claire and Catherine Austin, Margaret, Emma, Olivia and Brady McDonald; sister, Mary Jane Wisniewski and her brother, Joseph Sveticki as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick McKeough (d. 2017); her father, Frank Sveticki; birth father, Alonzo Barnette; her mother, Golden Mae Sveticki; brother, Charles Barnette and her sister, Nira Gajewski.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00AM with gathering to begin at 10:00AM. Fr. Wayne Ureel to officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Highland Township Public Library, 444 Beach Farm Cir, Highland, MI 48357.
For further information phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit Lynchandsonsmilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 16, 2019