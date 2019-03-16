Services
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Rd
Highland, MI 48356
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit,
3700 Harvey Lake Rd.
Highland, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit,
3700 Harvey Lake Rd.
Highland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte McKeough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann McKeough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Ann McKeough Obituary
Charlotte Ann McKeough

Highland - Charlotte Ann McKeough, a resident of Highland and a former resident of Detroit, died surrounded by her loving children on March 13, 2019. She was 80 years old.

She is survived by her son, Patrick D. (Susan Morello); daughters, Molly (John) Austin, Michele (John) McDonald; grandchildren, John and Evelyn McKeough, Claire and Catherine Austin, Margaret, Emma, Olivia and Brady McDonald; sister, Mary Jane Wisniewski and her brother, Joseph Sveticki as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick McKeough (d. 2017); her father, Frank Sveticki; birth father, Alonzo Barnette; her mother, Golden Mae Sveticki; brother, Charles Barnette and her sister, Nira Gajewski.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00AM with gathering to begin at 10:00AM. Fr. Wayne Ureel to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Highland Township Public Library, 444 Beach Farm Cir, Highland, MI 48357.

For further information phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit Lynchandsonsmilford.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.