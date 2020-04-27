|
Charlotte E. Hudak
Dearborn - Charlotte E. Hudak of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mother of Robert, Jr "Bob" (Francine "Fran") Hudak, Hadley (Anne Marie) Hudak and Dianne (Timothy "Tim") Brian. Dear grandmother of Jonathan, Hadley, Elise, 5 step grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Charlotte was preceded in death by Robert Hudak, Sr. Due to restrictions on gatherings, a small private service will take place Saturday, April 25, at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn with immediate family only. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity - St. Marks United Church of Christ.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020