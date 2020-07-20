1/1
Cheryl A. Pomeroy
Cheryl A. Pomeroy

Northville - July 18, 2020, Age 61. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Evan and Jenna. Dear sister of Sue (Larry) Doyle and Mark (Sue) Hallman. Preceded in death by her parents Arthur (Patricia) Hallman. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) Thursday, 1:30-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday at 11 a.m., Our Lady of Victory, 133 Orchard Dr. (W. of Center St.) Northville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.






