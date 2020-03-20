|
Cheryl Sue Bergem
Cheryl Sue Bergem, 77, died at her residence in Stamford, Connecticut, on March 18th, 2020. Sue, as she was known, was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 30th 1942, the daughter of Charles Edwin Davisson and Clara Myers Davisson. In 1982, she married Colonel Pierre Bergem who was second in command of the Luxembourg Army following World War II.
Completing all her education in her home state of Michigan, Sue received a Bachelor of Science degree in business education from Eastern Michigan University and a Master of Science degree in the same field from the University of Michigan. Sue taught high school business classes in Dearborn, Michigan. Sue then was employed at IBM in the Office Products/U.S. & International Divisions in Michigan and in White Plains, New York. After she married, Sue worked for two non-profit organizations, the Foundation for Independent Higher Education and TechnoServe.
Sue was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Stamford, CT, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), Darien, CT Chapter.
Sue was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her step-sons, Laurent and Alain, a step-daughter, Valerie, five step-grandchildren, cousins, and several close friends.
Sue's cremains will be interred with her parents at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in the Garden of the Good Shepherd in Livonia, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 42 Cross Road, Stamford, CT 06905. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020