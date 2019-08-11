|
Chester Casimir Bator
- - Chester Casimir Bator, 93, and beloved husband of Dolores for 69 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Loving father of Paul, Gregory (Cecilia), Louise Kurtz (Harold), Andrea Butlin (Albert), William (Carol), and Nancy. Devoted grandfather of 10. Proud great-grandfather of four. Family will receive friends on Sunday (TODAY), August 11, 2019 from 3:00-8:00pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (btwn 13-14 Mile). Prayers at the funeral home Sunday 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10am at Church of the Transfiguration 25225 Code Rd., Southfield, MI 48076. Visitation begins at the church at 9:30am. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Orchard Lake Schools 3535 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake, MI 48324 in Chester's memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019