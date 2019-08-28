Services
St Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank Rd
Clinton Twp, MI 48038
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden Inc.
43300 Garfield
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden Inc.
43300 Garfield
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Engle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Engle Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Engle Jr. Obituary
Chester Engle Jr.

St. Clair Shores - Chester Engle Jr. of St. Clair Shores, MI. Age 79 August 26, 2019 Husband to the late Carol (Dobis) Beloved Father of James (Joann), Sandra Ballard, Theresa (Robert) Bollenberghe, Robert (Carrie), Christianne (Jason) Abbott and the late infant son Billy. Dear Stepfather to James Writtenberry. Loving grandfather and papa to Grayce, Steven, Nicole, Jaclyn, Aaron, Bobby, Ariana, Marisa, Diamond, Madeline, Max and Great-grandfather to Nine. Loving brother to Magdalene (DeWayne) Schlaff, Ellen (Donald) Custard, Earl (Elizabeth), and the late Bobby. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 1:00-9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Funeral Mass Friday, August 30, 2019 12pm with instate 11:30 at St. Paul of Tarsus, 41300 Romeo Plank, Clinton Twp. MI. www.verheyden.org

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.