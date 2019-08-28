|
Chester Engle Jr.
St. Clair Shores - Chester Engle Jr. of St. Clair Shores, MI. Age 79 August 26, 2019 Husband to the late Carol (Dobis) Beloved Father of James (Joann), Sandra Ballard, Theresa (Robert) Bollenberghe, Robert (Carrie), Christianne (Jason) Abbott and the late infant son Billy. Dear Stepfather to James Writtenberry. Loving grandfather and papa to Grayce, Steven, Nicole, Jaclyn, Aaron, Bobby, Ariana, Marisa, Diamond, Madeline, Max and Great-grandfather to Nine. Loving brother to Magdalene (DeWayne) Schlaff, Ellen (Donald) Custard, Earl (Elizabeth), and the late Bobby. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 1:00-9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Funeral Mass Friday, August 30, 2019 12pm with instate 11:30 at St. Paul of Tarsus, 41300 Romeo Plank, Clinton Twp. MI. www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 28, 2019