Chester Joseph Gaworecki
Chester Gaworecki, husband, grandfather, father, brother, uncle and friend left us on Tuesday April 21, 2020 to join his wife Ann in their final resting place. He was predeceased by brothers Leonard and Edward and sister Josephine along with his parents Frank and Mary. He will be missed by all, but especially his granddaughter Alycia and his son Paul along with step granddaughters Amanda and Ashley. Chester was born in Detroit May 22, 1930. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict on the Edisto. He had several ventures with friends owning bars and working in the warehouse industry, but his true passion was his family. Every weekend Chester would help his mother who lived in his childhood home on Daniels Street in Detroit to paint, mow, hammer and otherwise help. Chet was known for his unwavering support; he helped many elderly people in the community and fellow parishioner's at St. Andrew's Parish (Detroit) supplying medical necessities, home repairs or anything else they needed. He and Ann moved from 52nd Street in Detroit to Dearborn in 1977. Here they lived out their remaining life, near family, developing many great friendships with neighbors for years to come.
Chester requested no visitation and burial, intended for 4/29/20, at Great Lakes Memorial.
Please make a donation to your local church in his name as a remembrance.
A celebration of life will be occur when quarantine situations have changed at St Kateri in Dearborn.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020