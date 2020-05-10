Chester "Chet" Louis Grzybowski



Detroit - Chester "Chet" Louis Grzybowski, 96 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2020 at the Harvard Square Retirement Community in Denver, Colorado.



Born on November 26, 1923 and raised in Detroit, the son of Mieczyslaw "Mike" and Eleonora (Pociask) Grzybowski, he was a lifelong and avid resident of the state of Michigan. In his early years, he enjoyed helping his immigrant parents grow and operate a thriving family business, participating in sports, playing the accordion, and celebrating their Polish heritage.



After graduating from Chadsey High School in 1940, he briefly attended the University of Detroit but was then called to duty and served his country in the United States Army-Air Forces during World War II. Upon fulfilling his military obligations, he attended Eastern Michigan University (formerly Michigan State Normal College), graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. During the course of his studies, he met his future wife Ardis, while she was completing her studies at the University of Michigan. They married in 1950 and settled in Taylor, Michigan to pursue his career and raise their family. He later went on to obtain a Master's degree in Education from the University of Michigan.



Chet had many interests, but his greatest joys were his family, sports, physical fitness, and his 50 year career as a teacher, athletic coach, and volunteer in the Taylor and Detroit Public School Systems.



He leaves his loving wife of 70 years, Ardis (Scurrah nee), daughter, Paula Grzybowski, sons, Richard (Cathy Voita) Grzybowski and Robert Grzybowski, son-in-law, Michael (Lisa Ragle) Kulwicki, grandchildren, Lauren (Frank) Langston, Michelle Grzybowski, Tessa Ragle, and many nieces, nephews, and their respective families.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Susan Kulwicki, sisters and brothers-in-law, Cecile (William) Stach and Mildred (Eugene) Prais, brother and sister-in-law, Edward (Miriam) Grzybowski, and niece, Patricia Stuart.



He will be forever missed and remembered as a loving, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son, cousin, and friend.



Memorial Service and Burial - Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, Michigan - To be held at a later date.









