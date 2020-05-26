Chris Ward
1972 - 2020
Chris Ward

Chris Ward (born February 17, 1972) left us suddenly on May 20, 2020. Chris was a lover of animals, nature, music, and all things shiny. She had just taken up gardening and was looking forward to watching her garden grow. We will all be tending it in her absence. She was a gentle soul with a smile that lit up a room. Every life she touched is better because of it. We love her dearly and will forever miss her laugh. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; her sisters and brothers, Stephanie, Victoria, Paul, Travis, and Amy; her niece, Sarah; her three nephews, Trevor, Andrew, and Sean; and, of course, her puppies Ares and Atlas. A memorial will be held in the months to come




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
