Christ Church Grosse Pointe
61 Grosse Pointe Blvd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Church Grosse Pointe
61 Grosse Pointe Blvd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Christer Dillon Lucander Obituary
Christer Dillon Lucander

Age 62, September 26, 2019. Beloved father of Catherine W. and Eric D, brother to Kirsti L. (Brian), Nils E. (Karel), Ebba S. (Keer). Dear uncle of many. Funeral this Saturday, October 26th 3pm at Christ Church Grosse Pointe, 61 Grosse Pointe Blvd, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chris Lucander Scouting Memorial Tribute at bit.ly/LucanderScouting or to the All Saints Fund at Christ Church Grosse Pointe, MI.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
