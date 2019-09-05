Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Lexington, MI
Lexington - Christina M. Stiers, 75, of Lexington, died Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her children, Rodney (Laurie) Stiers of Fenton, Heidi (Jim) Priehs of Clinton Twp., brother Richard Knobloch, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband William Stiers. Memorial Services 4 PM Sunday, September 8 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lexington. Visiting 3-7 PM Saturday at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorial to the church of St. Jude's Hospital.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019
