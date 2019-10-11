|
|
Christine Becker
Christine Becker passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at age 83. Christine was born on June 14, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan to parents Delle (Salo) and Bennett Gullberg. Graduating from Royal Oak High School, she began a career as a nurse, eventually working for Hospice of Michigan for 15 years.
Christine was preceded in death by her second husband, Richard Becker. She is survived by daughter Jean MacLeod; by son and daughter-in-law Tom and Colleen MacLeod; by son Bob MacLeod; and by five grandchildren and one great grandson. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Janet Sandison (husband, James); and by her niece & nephew.
A memorial service and luncheon is planned for October 27 at noon at D'Amato's restaurant in Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan (www.hom.org).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019