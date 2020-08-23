Christine Kovacheff
Kovacheff, Christine age 77. Cherished wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Dennis (daughter in love, LeAnn) Jerome and step-mom of George (Lara), Steven (Lori),Gregory (Margot) and Jonathon (Allison), George (Lara) and Steven (Lori). Proud grandma of Allysa, Nichelle, Alexis, James, Chloe, Maya, Melina and Nicolas. Dearest sister of Joan (Joe) Pape, Iris (Hank) Nedza and the late Gerald Tomczeszyn and Patricia Libby. Together with Stanley, Christine proved marriage was not only work, but could be a work of art. Christine's memory will live on through the many lives she touched and blessed with her love and charity. Chris spent most of her career in media. When she was not doing something special for her family, she was donating her time and efforts to assist many who remain unnamed.. Visitation will be held Wednesday 10am-11:30am. Private Funeral Service 11:30am at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E of Levan). Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com