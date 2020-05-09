Christine M. Frizzell
Westland - Christine M. Frizzell, 83, long-time resident of Westland Mi. died peacefully on May 8, 2020.
Christine was born on January 24, 1937, in Alpena, MI to Thomas and Frances Gillin, their 3rd daughter. She was a charter member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and actively participated in the Guild, including as President. Mrs. Frizzell worked countless hours supporting the church with many functions and fundraisers. She was one of the first women to be admitted to the Ushers Club and was known by all parishioners.
After nurturing and providing for her 7 children, she worked at Dr. James Sockolosky's dental office for 39 years. An avid traveler, she was able to visit 7 continents, including Antarctica.
She was married to the late James Frizzell for 40 years. Predeceased by her daughter, Camelle Lunger (Thomas) the surviving children are Gary (Martha), Denice Kiser (David), Darrell (Nancy), Michele Jackson (Kenneth), Craig (Bonnie) and Curtis (Sharlene). Christine was so proud of her 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with each of them.
No calling hours will be observed due to the Covid-19 virus. A Memorial Service for Mrs. Christine Frizzell may be held at a later date.
The family requests that any charitable contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.