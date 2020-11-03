1/1
Christine Marie Hosek
Christine Marie Hosek

Christine Marie Hosek, age 72, October 17, 2020. Born on August 6, 1948 in Detroit, MI to Donald and Madelyn Hosek. She was the oldest of 5 children.

She earned a bachelor's degree from The University of Michigan and a masters degree in education from Wayne State University. Chris was a proud Detroit Public School teacher where she spent her entire career until she retired in 2010. She was an animal lover and rescued many dogs and cats. She fostered kittens for the Michigan Humane Society where she also volunteered. She walked her dog, Sandy, daily on the Clinton River trail near her home in Rochester Hills and became active in the Huron Clinton Watershed Council. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and it was rare to see her without her Detroit baseball cap.

She is survived by her four children: Julie, David, Angie, and Jessie and her eight grandchildren: Chloe and Gabe, Ian and Luke, Owen and Brendan, and Sabrina and Drew. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Long (d: 2018) and her sister, Laura (d:1954) and survived by her 3 siblings: Melanie, Valerie and Daniel as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was hilarious, vibrant, fun, outgoing and energetic. Chris had a limitless vocabulary and used it. If you ever had a question about grammar or the English language, she had the answer. She never forgot a birthday and always showed up to the party with gifts and a card with balloons drawn on the envelope. She loved her family, friends, and students. And they loved her. She will be missed beyond measure. We love you Mom, to the nth. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, The Michigan Humane Society or the Huron Clinton Watershed Council.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
