Christine Marie (Dewan) Morgan

Christine Marie (Dewan) Morgan Obituary
Christine Marie (Dewan) Morgan

Morgan, Christine Marie (Dewan) of W. Palm Beach, 64, passed away April 7, 2020 after a sudden and brief illness. Beloved mother of Jack, daughter of Jack Dewan, sister of Nancy Dewan (Matthew Schlegel), Brian (Joni) Dewan, nieces and nephew Eric & Natalie Hogue, Allison Schlegel, Molly and Marnie Dewan. Predeceased by her mother Joan Dewan and sister Laura (aka Shonnie) Hogue. Also survived by her companion Juan Paz. Chris was a fun-loving, kind person and a friend to everyone she met. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
