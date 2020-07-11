Christopher Edward Jurczyszyn
Christopher Edward Jurczyszyn, 57, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Chris was born in Detroit on March 22, 1963, to Robert Jurczyszyn and Joan (Gdula). Chris graduated from Stevenson High School in Livonia MI and received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Lawrence Institute of Technology. Chris had a long career in the laser processing industry receiving a patent while working at General Motors. He was most recently employed as a Senior Mechanical Engineer with Coherent NA, Inc. in Plymouth. MI. Praised by his coworkers for his commitment to maintain his high standards and excellence of his work product.
Chris was a Renaissance man with many interests and had extensive knowledge in multiple areas.
He was much loved and forever missed.
Chris is survived by his parents: Robert and Joan Jurczyszyn, his brothers: Robert (Susan) Jurczyszyn, Matthew (Susan) Jurczyszyn; sisters Rebecca Jurczyszyn (Paul Stelmaszek), Deborah Maresh; nieces and nephews: Leia Wilson (Mike Wilson), Damon Trestain (Briana Saylor), Levi Troyer, Colin Maresh, Trevor Maresh, Emily Maresh, Amelia Maresh, Rachel Jurczyszyn, Jack Jurczyszyn, Brandon Jurczyszyn and Haley Jurczyszyn. He is also survived by two great nephews, Reece Wilson and Wyatt Wilson and the late Lana Wilson.
Chris's family will receive guests at a Visitation from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday July 13, 2020 at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Road, Livonia. Per the Governor of Michigan, masks will be required.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at St. Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Road, Livonia.
