Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Bruno


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara Bruno Obituary
Clara Bruno

Clinton Township - Clara Bruno, age 94 of

Clinton Township, MI, formerly of St. Clair Shores, MI, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence V. Bruno. Devoted mother of Lawrence W. Bruno, Dr. Philip Bruno (Paula), Josephine Urban (the late John), and Bernadette Reghi (John). Proud grandmother of Christopher Bruno (Heather), Steven Bruno (Cathy) and Eric Urban. Great-Grandmother to Scott, Samuel, Alexander, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Genevieve, Marie, Irene and Steve. Survived by her many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, Instate Saturday 9:00am at St Paul of Tarsus Church, 41300 Romeo Plank Rd, Clinton Twp, 48038 until time of 10:00am Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Felician Sisters, 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, MI 48150, Attn: Sister Mary Alfonsa.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now