Clinton Township - Clara Bruno, age 94 of
Clinton Township, MI, formerly of St. Clair Shores, MI, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence V. Bruno. Devoted mother of Lawrence W. Bruno, Dr. Philip Bruno (Paula), Josephine Urban (the late John), and Bernadette Reghi (John). Proud grandmother of Christopher Bruno (Heather), Steven Bruno (Cathy) and Eric Urban. Great-Grandmother to Scott, Samuel, Alexander, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Genevieve, Marie, Irene and Steve. Survived by her many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, Instate Saturday 9:00am at St Paul of Tarsus Church, 41300 Romeo Plank Rd, Clinton Twp, 48038 until time of 10:00am Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Felician Sisters, 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, MI 48150, Attn: Sister Mary Alfonsa.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 21, 2019