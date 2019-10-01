|
Clare Sanderson Johnson
White Lake - Clare Sanderson Johnson, a resident of White Lake, MI, was born on August 29, 1925 and died on September 28, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Johnson (d. 1996) and is survived by her children, Sarah (Gary) Otton, Dean (Wendy) Johnson, David (Beth) Johnson and Susannah (Joe) Zatyko; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad), Steve (Karla), Tim, Melissa, Kaytee (Dan), Emily, Andrew and Ryder; great-grandchildren, Heidi, Alayna and Danny as well as many dear friends and extended family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch and Sons, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00AM. Friends may gather beginning at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to Grace Hospice / Curo Health Services, 655 Brawley School Rd., Suite 200, Mooresville, NC 28117.
For further information, please contact Lynch & Sons at 248-684-6645.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 1, 2019