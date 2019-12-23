Services
Clarence Edward (Pete) Baker

Clarence Edward (Pete) Baker Obituary
Clarence Edward (Pete) Baker

Clarence Edward (Pete) Baker passed away at age 86 on December 19, 2019 after a long and prosperous life. He was born April 17, 1933 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. The oldest child of the late George Albert Baker II and Estella Marie Whitlock, he was named after his uncle Clarence, but was known as Pete throughout his life.

Pete moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan as a 20 year old, where he worked as salesman for Superior Beauty and Barber Supply. He became the company's top salesman and was widely known and respected in the cosmetology and barber community.

In 1954, Pete married Jean Loretta Parker and they began a 66-year courtship and life together. Their family grew to 8 children - 5 sons and 3 daughters. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean, his eight children, twenty-six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Pete will always be remembered for his love of his family and his love of life. Memorial Services are being held on Friday, 27 December at Christ the King Church at 20800 Grand River Ave, Detroit MI, family hour starting at 3 PM and services at 5 PM.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
