Claude Homer Bradford
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Claude Homer Bradford, loving and faithful husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away at the age of 97.
Claude was born on August 7, 1922 in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Lillian (Sjoholm) Bradford. After his mother re-married Walter Gram years later, he soon became big brother to Warren and then, Marilyn.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree (Electrical Engineering) in 1945 from Wayne (State) University and worked for the City of Detroit for 51 years, retiring in 1996. On June 27, 1965, he married Anna Claire Hanson, and they raised a son, John, in NW Detroit. Retirement had them relocate four miles due west to Livonia, to be closer to their grandchildren, yet still close to the wonderful families from the old St Eugene's neighborhood.
Professionally, Claude climbed the ranks to General Superintendent of Detroit's Public Lighting Department in the late 60's, and vigorously interacted with City Council, Planning Commission, and members of the Mayor's office to increase the utility's efficiency performance.
At home, Claude was a calm yet firm presence, venturing out with his best friend/wife to dinners, work fundraisers, neighborhood card parties, and Pompano Beach, Florida for annual unwind times. His hobbies were perfectly suited to his demeanor and intelligence: completing all crossword puzzles from the daily and Sunday papers, and defeating the latest, most advanced chess computer.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents, and by his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Kondash. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anna Claire, his son, John, his daughter-in-law, Karen, his four grandchildren, Justin (Alex), Nolan, Natalie and Evan, his brother Warren (Ruth) Gram, and several nephews and nieces.
Claude was cremated and interred at Glen Eden (Livonia) cemetery's Mausoleum. There will be no funeral visitation or memorial service. In Claude's memory, please complete a random act of kindness for someone in need.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020