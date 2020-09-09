1/1
Claude R. Centers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude R. Centers

Livonia - 94, September 9, 2020. Devoted husband of 68 years to Pat; loving father of Claudia (Timothy) Southerland, Chris (Laura), Tom, Joe (Jody), Gretchen (Lee) Cotter and Marianne (Jeff) Groth. Also survived by numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by brother, Paul, sister, Joanne Dixon, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Centers. Visitation Monday, Sept. 14, 3-8 pm, with a 7 pm rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11:00 am (in state 10:30 am) St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Knights of Columbus Assembly #1536 Chalice Fund, 150 Fair St., Plymouth, MI 48170. heeney-sundquist.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved