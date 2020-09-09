Claude R. Centers
Livonia - 94, September 9, 2020. Devoted husband of 68 years to Pat; loving father of Claudia (Timothy) Southerland, Chris (Laura), Tom, Joe (Jody), Gretchen (Lee) Cotter and Marianne (Jeff) Groth. Also survived by numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by brother, Paul, sister, Joanne Dixon, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Centers. Visitation Monday, Sept. 14, 3-8 pm, with a 7 pm rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11:00 am (in state 10:30 am) St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Knights of Columbus Assembly #1536 Chalice Fund, 150 Fair St., Plymouth, MI 48170. heeney-sundquist.com