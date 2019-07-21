Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
811 S. W. W. White Road
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
811 S. W. W. White Road
CMSgt Otis L. (Ret) Jones Sr.


1938 - 2019
CMSgt Otis L. (Ret) Jones Sr. Obituary
CMSgt (Ret) Otis L. Jones Sr.

CITY OF RESIDENCE - August 10, 1938 - July 9, 2019 Otis Jones Sr. was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Leonard and Louise Jones(Johnson)

He's survived by his wife Mollie D. Jones, son Otis Jones Jr.& Denise(Former wife), daughter Nicole McEvoy & Rich(husband), sisters Irene Jackson, Gwendolyn Frye & Whitman (husband), brother ;Charlie Chappell & Tudy (Wife) and six grandchildren Brittany Jones, Natasha Jones, Marcus McEvoy, Malcolm McEvoy, Otis R Jones, and Mykal McEvoy.

Otis is preceded in death by daughter Rose Marie Jones, brother Larry D. Jones, sisters Vera Ivy, Lueleen Polly (Billy Polk) and, Mary F. Butler.

He was a very passionate man that did anything to help his fellow man. When he wasn't traveling or helping others, he would grab his fishing pole, find a lake and enjoy the thrill of fishing.

Services will be the following: Viewing Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Funeral Services Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 11:30 am at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W. W. White Road. Burial Wednesday 24, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road

You can find full version at https://www.forevermissed.com/cmsgtretotis-l-jonessr/#about



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
