CMSgt (Ret) Otis L. Jones Sr.
CITY OF RESIDENCE - August 10, 1938 - July 9, 2019 Otis Jones Sr. was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Leonard and Louise Jones(Johnson)
He's survived by his wife Mollie D. Jones, son Otis Jones Jr.& Denise(Former wife), daughter Nicole McEvoy & Rich(husband), sisters Irene Jackson, Gwendolyn Frye & Whitman (husband), brother ;Charlie Chappell & Tudy (Wife) and six grandchildren Brittany Jones, Natasha Jones, Marcus McEvoy, Malcolm McEvoy, Otis R Jones, and Mykal McEvoy.
Otis is preceded in death by daughter Rose Marie Jones, brother Larry D. Jones, sisters Vera Ivy, Lueleen Polly (Billy Polk) and, Mary F. Butler.
He was a very passionate man that did anything to help his fellow man. When he wasn't traveling or helping others, he would grab his fishing pole, find a lake and enjoy the thrill of fishing.
Services will be the following: Viewing Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Funeral Services Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 11:30 am at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W. W. White Road. Burial Wednesday 24, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road
You can find full version at https://www.forevermissed.com/cmsgtretotis-l-jonessr/#about
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019