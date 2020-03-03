|
|
Coach John B. Goddard
Coach John B. Goddard. Age 74. March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria. Loving father of Andrea (J.P.) Arens and John (Shawn) Goddard. Proud grandfather of Brady, Sean, Lily, Ava, Ty and Hope. Dear brother of Chris (Merry) Goddard and Debbie (Ken) Schonhoff. Visitation Thursday 2-8 pm with a 7 pm scripture service at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Catholic High School League (CHSL) are appreciated. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020