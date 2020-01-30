|
|
Colette Walsh
(nee Currier)
Age 93, January 29, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late John F. Walsh, Jr. Dear mother of John (Cathy) Walsh III, Mary (Frank) Roberts, Kathleen (Ronald Ruffing) Spencer, Carol (Ted) Ryan, Michael (Heidi) Walsh, and Patrick Walsh. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 9. Loving sister of Clare Schneider. Preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Vincent, Desmond, and Gerald Currier. Visiting at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, Jan. 31st, 5-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, Feb. 1st at 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Fr. Solanus Casey Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020