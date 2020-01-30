Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Drive
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Drive
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Colette (Currier) Walsh

Colette (Currier) Walsh Obituary
Colette Walsh

(nee Currier)

Age 93, January 29, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John F. Walsh, Jr. Dear mother of John (Cathy) Walsh III, Mary (Frank) Roberts, Kathleen (Ronald Ruffing) Spencer, Carol (Ted) Ryan, Michael (Heidi) Walsh, and Patrick Walsh. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 9. Loving sister of Clare Schneider. Preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Vincent, Desmond, and Gerald Currier. Visiting at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, Jan. 31st, 5-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, Feb. 1st at 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Fr. Solanus Casey Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
