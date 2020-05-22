Colleen Ann Suozzi
1932 - 2020
Colleen Ann Suozzi

Colleen Ann Suozzi 87, born 8-22-32, died May 13th 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph T. Suozzi deceased Sept 2017. They were married for 65 yrs. She is preceded in death by her parents Anna (O'Rourke) and James P. Donnelly. Brothers Edward and Frances Donnelly. Sisters Maryjane Donnelly, Rosemary Schneiderman and Geri VanHaaren. She is survived by son Jeffry (Kim) Suozzi and daughter Jennifer (Anthony) Pacic. Grandchildren, Keegan (Kayla) Pacic, Parker Pacic, Alyssa (Steve) Tagney, Dennis Suozzi, Kevin (Lauren) Suozzi. Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and her brother Patrick Donnelly. It is no surprise to those who knew her that she died on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima. Colleen had a deep faith and said the rosary daily. We were very blessed to be at her bedside saying the rosary as she passed. Colleen was an avid reader and loved connecting with friends and family on Facebook. Maybe you were lucky to receive her wise words and sage advice, which we will greatly miss and certainly cherish. Her dear friend Barbara said "She was a real lady, and never had an unkind word." So true. Heaven will be a better place with you there mom. We love you. A memorial mass and rosary will be celebrated at her church St.John Vianney, a future date yet to be decided. Her cremains will be placed at Holy Sepculchre cemetery with a graveside service at a future date as well.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
