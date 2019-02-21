|
Conrad "Connie" Niezur
- - Conrad "Connie" Niezur passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family and was 78 years old. His devotion to his wife, family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Conrad was born on April 19, 1940, in Hamtramck Michigan, to his parents Helen and Conrad Niezurawski. He graduated from Lawrence Technological University with a degree in Architectural Engineering and began his professional career with Viking Contracting. He retired from Walbridge in 2011 after a long and successful career as a Vice President. In addition to his love of construction, Conrad enjoyed bicycling, fishing, golf, pickleball, racquetball, skiing, hockey, puzzles, spending time with his wife and family and being very active within the Men's Guild at St. Marks. Conrad took an enormous amount of pride in being the Project Manager of the construction of the new church, rectory and education center at St. Marks. Conrad is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosalie; their three children Steven (Lisa), Michael (Amy) and Kathleen; their two grandchildren Margaret and David; his brother Daniel (Shereen), his nephews Christopher and Kevin; and many other beloved family members. Conrad also loved spending time with his many grand dogs. There will be a funeral mass at 10am on February 28th, at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield FL, with a luncheon immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages FL 32162. There will be a memorial celebration taking place in Michigan later this year in order to honor his amazing life.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 21, 2019