Constance Emily Ganos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Emily Ganos

Constance Emily Ganos passed away peacefully at home on 4-28-20 at age 97. She was predeceased by her husband George Ganos and her daughter Kathy Ganos. She is survived by her children John Ganos (Cindy), Sandra Ganos (Dennis), Jenifer Dabrowski, Karen Ganos and Jeri Ganos. Her grandchildren Matthew Ganos, Eric Ganos, Elizabeth McKeon (Jeff), Kyle Taylor (Malak), Keegan Dabrowski and Hunter Weeks. Her great grandchildren Emilee and Callum McKeon. Donations to Michigan Humane Society appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved