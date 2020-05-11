Constance Emily Ganos



Constance Emily Ganos passed away peacefully at home on 4-28-20 at age 97. She was predeceased by her husband George Ganos and her daughter Kathy Ganos. She is survived by her children John Ganos (Cindy), Sandra Ganos (Dennis), Jenifer Dabrowski, Karen Ganos and Jeri Ganos. Her grandchildren Matthew Ganos, Eric Ganos, Elizabeth McKeon (Jeff), Kyle Taylor (Malak), Keegan Dabrowski and Hunter Weeks. Her great grandchildren Emilee and Callum McKeon. Donations to Michigan Humane Society appreciated.









