Constance Formosa
Taylor, MI - Constance Formosa, age 90 of Taylor, MI. loving wife of Frank for 66 wonderful years. Beloved mother of Diane Jackson, Lisa (Michael) Formosa-Bernat, Douglas (Marie) Formosa and Lorenzo Formosa. Dearest grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving nieces and nephews. Constance was a devout choir member for 47 years at Our Lady of the Angels. She will be terribly missed by her family and friends. Memorial contributions in honor of Constance may be made to the Fish and Loaves Community Pantry or to the American Heart Association
. Visitation and a service was held for Constance at the Ridge Chapel of the Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. For more information, please visit www.martenson.com