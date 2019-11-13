Services
Horton - Constance Zdeba, age 89, of Horton, MI, passed away on November 12, 2019 at Silver Maples of Chelsea. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 14200 E. Old US 12, Chelsea, MI. The family will receive friends at the Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, 901 N. Main St., Chelsea, on Friday, November 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Brownstown Township, MI. www.mitchellfuneral.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
