Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinne Chelar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinne C. Chelar


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corinne C. Chelar Obituary
Corinne C. Chelar

- - Corinne C. Chelar, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearest mother of Susan (William) Fenech, Glenn (the late KwiCha) Dunn, Nancy, John (Jennifer), Barbara Chelar and Karen (Daniel) Waite. Loving grandmother of Heather, Kimberly, Michael, Nicholas, Julia, Jessica, Joanna, Victoria, Tawnya, Justin, and the late Linda, and great-grandmother of Benjamin and Amelia. Visitation Sunday 2-5 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Corinne and her late husband George were long-standing members at St. Linus Church and served there together for over 25 years.

Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corinne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now