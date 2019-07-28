|
|
Corinne C. Chelar
- - Corinne C. Chelar, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearest mother of Susan (William) Fenech, Glenn (the late KwiCha) Dunn, Nancy, John (Jennifer), Barbara Chelar and Karen (Daniel) Waite. Loving grandmother of Heather, Kimberly, Michael, Nicholas, Julia, Jessica, Joanna, Victoria, Tawnya, Justin, and the late Linda, and great-grandmother of Benjamin and Amelia. Visitation Sunday 2-5 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Corinne and her late husband George were long-standing members at St. Linus Church and served there together for over 25 years.
Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019