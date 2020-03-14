Resources
Grosse Pointe Shores - Cornelia (Connie) Brooks died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. A resident of Grosse Pointe Shores for over 51 years. Loving wife of Robert (Bob) Brooks. Dear mother of Brigid (John) Zvirbulis and Nora (Gregor) Hard. Cherished grandmother of Cailey Hard, Liam and Ronan Zvirbulis, Ainsley Hard and the late Amelia Rose Hard. She will lie instate on Saturday, March 21 from 9:30 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . Share a memory at verheyden.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
