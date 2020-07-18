1/1
Corrine T. Wiland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corrine T. Wiland

Plymouth - April 13, 2020 age 83. Loving mother of Karen (Kenneth Jr.) Kolb, Stephen (Mary), Laurence, Gregory (Mary Alice) and Ellen (James) Wiland-Harkenrider. Proud grandma of Jessica, Francis, Michael, Daniel, Wes, Jennifer, Nataliya, Sasha, Grace and Maxwell. Dear sister of Patricia Zapinski, Veronica (John) Nantais and the late: Gerald Celeskey and Barbara Celeskey. Predeceased by her parents Leonard and Josephine Celeskey. Arrangements entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth, MI. Memorial Mass Friday, July 31st 10:30 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi, MI 48375. Memorial contributions may be made to Servants of Jesus, 821 West Elm Avenue, Monroe, MI 48162. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved