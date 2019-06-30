|
Craig A. Newman
Scarsdale - Craig A. Newman, 61, of Scarsdale, NY formerly of Farmington Hills died peacefully surrounded by family on June 26, 2019, after a valiant ten-month battle against pancreatic cancer. Born in Detroit on June 29, 1957, to Ruth Chodoroff Newman and the late, Buddy Newman. He was a graduate of the Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University, where he later served on its National Board of Advisors. He received his M.A. from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He was an honors graduate of the University of Detroit School of Law, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review and a Burton Scholar. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Philip Pratt, Chief United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. Craig was a litigation partner with Patterson Belknap and became a nationally recognized leader in the field of cybersecurity law, serving as the chair of the Firm's Privacy & Data Security practice. His career included more than twenty years as a law firm partner, as well as General Counsel roles at an international private equity firm and a major media consortium. A former journalist, Craig was a prolific writer and frequent contributor to The New York Times, where he wrote about cutting-edge issues at the intersection of global business, law, and cybersecurity. He also wrote for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Financial Times, among other publications. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susie, the love of his life and a source of strength and positivity, his children, Rachel and Jon, whom he adored above all else, sisters Randee (Paul) Freedman and Carol (Rick) Ellis and brother-in-law Mitchell Lipton. Nieces and nephews Samantha (Evan) Mitchell and Jill Freedman, Devin and Jeremy Ellis, Andrew and Jake Lipton.
Donations may be made in Craig's memory to Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer, an affiliate of The Lustgarten Foundation. The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
