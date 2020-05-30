Craig A. Riach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig A. Riach

Craig A. Riach, passed on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Wixom at the age of 33. He was very close to his father Hugh. He was a hard worker who loved his job. He enjoyed supporting his family. His girlfriend Danielle, son Jared, and stepdaughter Blake. He was fond of the water. Boating, kayaking, swimming, and especially fishing were some of his favorite pass times. He loved cars, dirt biking, and four wheeling. So much in fact his first word was motor. He loved going for walks and listening to music. He played the viola in the high school orchestra. He was an extremely dedicated and loyal person. With a huge heart. He would help anyone in need by whatever means possible. He will be missed tremendously. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved