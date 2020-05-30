Craig A. Riach
Craig A. Riach, passed on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Wixom at the age of 33. He was very close to his father Hugh. He was a hard worker who loved his job. He enjoyed supporting his family. His girlfriend Danielle, son Jared, and stepdaughter Blake. He was fond of the water. Boating, kayaking, swimming, and especially fishing were some of his favorite pass times. He loved cars, dirt biking, and four wheeling. So much in fact his first word was motor. He loved going for walks and listening to music. He played the viola in the high school orchestra. He was an extremely dedicated and loyal person. With a huge heart. He would help anyone in need by whatever means possible. He will be missed tremendously. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.