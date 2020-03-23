|
|
Cucinella Goldie
Goldie, Cucinella, Age 93, March 22, 2020, Beloved wife of the late Anthony.
Dear mother of Anthony (Debra), Ida (Cass) Larosa and Christopher.
Grandmother of Tony, Carrie, Jojo, Alyssa, Brian and Maryann.
Great Grandmother of Katie, Nina, Dominic, Sofia, Joseph, Michael and Myalee.
Visitation at St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 25800 Harper Avenue
(3blks North of 10 Mile Rd) Thursday 2PM to 9PM. Funeral Services Friday at the Funeral Home 11AM.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to Health reason maximum of 50 people in Funeral Home.
Share a Memory at www.bcfhshores.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020