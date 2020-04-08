Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Chan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Mao Chan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Mao Chan Obituary
Cynthia Mao Chan

Howell - Cynthia Mao Chan, 88, died of cancer and congestive heart failure Friday, March 27, 2020 in the care of The Willows at Howell. Born May 9, 1931 in the Republic of China, Mrs. Chan and her family faced many trials during the Japanese occupation, after which came the Chinese Communist Revolution. As Mrs. Chan's father was an entrepreneur with Western connections, the family fled Shanghai for Hong Kong in 1948. In Hong Kong, Mrs. Chan worked in a stationery store to support her family. Mrs. Chan's parents and youngest brother emigrated to America, settling in Boston. Mrs. Chan arrived with siblings Dorothy and Jackson in 1958. Once in America, Mrs. Chan moved to New York City. In 1960, she married Fu-Chi Chan. After starting a family, they moved to Dobbs Ferry, New York. In 2005, Mrs. Chan moved to Manhattan near daughter Audrey and family. In 2015, Mrs. Chan moved to Michigan, living near son Albert and family before moving to Woodland Village then The Willows at Howell. Mrs. Chan's passion was music, trained in piano, and her faith. She was able to combine these two through musical support at Grace Lutheran Church in Howell and chapel services at Woodland Village. Mrs. Chan is survived by her son, Albert (Sally) Chan of Howell; daughter, Audrey (Jim Iorio) Chan of London, England; grandchildren, Rachel and Rebecca Chan of Howell and William and Thomas Iorio of London, England; sister, Dorothy (Louis) Chiang of Paducah, Kentucky; and brother, Danny (Dorothy, deceased) Mao of Valley Spring, California. Mrs. Chan is predeceased by her husband, Fu-Chi Chan; father, Tsong-Yung Mao; mother, Ai-Tseng Lee; brother, Jackson (Sau Ping Zai) Mao; and granddaughter, Ella Chan. Memorial services and charitable designations are to be determined. Please visit the family's online guest book at:

www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -