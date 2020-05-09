Cynthia Sue Gowen



Cynthia Sue Gowen, 71, a longtime resident of Manhattan's Upper West Side, passed away on April 5, 2020 at Mt. Sinai West Hospital in New York, NY after a long struggle with COPD. She was born on August 2, 1948 to Keith C. ("Steve") and Alice M. Gowen. She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Richard) Grider-Ernst of Waterford, MI; her niece Elizabeth (Jason) Hoogstra of Charlotte, MI; her nephew Kenneth (Bradley Clark) Grider of Atascocita, TX; her great niece Madyson Conklin; her great nephew Justin Hoogstra; and her great nephew Nicholas Hoogstra.



Cynthia's parents preceded her in death.



Cynthia was born in Pontiac, MI and graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1966. A proud Spartan, she attended Michigan State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in Music Therapy in 1970. After her college graduation, she took a job in the Music Therapy department at California's Napa Valley State Hospital. She eventually moved to Arizona where she began her graduate studies at Arizona State University, and went on to earn her graduate degree in Special Education from the University of Oregon.



In high school, she was a member of the varsity cheerleading squad, played the violin in the orchestra, and had starring roles in the school musicals. It was her love of performing that led her to move to New York City in the early 1980s to pursue a career in theater and dance. She was a regular student at Steps on Broadway where she studied ballet with the late Wilhelm "Willie" Burmann. One of the highlights of her performing career saw her appear as a violinist in the official music video for Whitney Houston's hit single, "The Greatest Love of All."



After a few years in New York, she eventually landed a job as an administrative and personal assistant for Gale Hayman, the creator of the perfume Giorgio and founder of Gale Hayman Beverly Hills, a beauty and fragrance company. Eventually, Cynthia's background in music and performance led to her employment as a Booking Representative at Colbert Artists Management, a firm specializing in the management and booking of top-tier classical musicians. After about a decade at Colbert, Cynthia went on to work in the Exhibit and Display department at Hadassah, and most recently as an Executive Assistant for the Environmental Defense Fund.



In her spare time, Cynthia enjoyed attending live theater, listening to classical music, and spending time laughing with friends. She was a longtime member of the Blue Hill Troupe, an all-volunteer theater company known for their yearly, lavish productions of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas and Broadway musicals to benefit various NYC-area charities. She appeared in and choreographed many productions for Blue Hill Troupe, and even put her violin skills to work when she debuted on their stage as the Gypsy Violinist in their production of She Loves Me in the early 1990s. Admired for her patience while teaching the "dance-challenged" to move well, her brilliant but accessible choreography enhanced a number of Blue Hill Troupe productions, most notably Cabaret (which she also co-directed), Mr. Cinders, Utopia Ltd. and The Pirates of Penzance. She won the Sunny Hayward Center Stage award for her hysterical portrayal of "Hildebrand's wife" in Princess Ida, a character that Gilbert must have forgotten to add to his libretto. Off the stage, she helped produce Blue Hill Troupe Summer concerts at a number of venues, primarily the Southern Vermont Arts Festival, hosted by Bob Bushnell.



Cynthia's outgoing personality and wicked sense of humor will be missed by her family and all who knew her.









