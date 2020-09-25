Cyril Atkinson



Inkster - Cyril 'York' Atkinson, passed peacefully on September 22, 2020 at Age 91. Loving husband of Betty 'Pat' for 72 years. Beloved dad of Pam (Chester) Parys, Tim (Tina), Sharon Osmond, and Margaret (Glen) Keely. Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 9. York loved scouting adventures with Boy Scout Troop #733, was proud to be in the Naval Reserves, and active in the Garden City Presbyterian Church. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 2-7 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Road, Garden City (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). Funeral Service, Thursday, October 1, 2020 in state at 10:30am with funeral service at 11:30am at Garden City Presbyterian Church, 1841 N. Middlebelt Road, Garden City (1 block south of Ford Road). In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Garden City Presbyterian Church.









