Daisy Dolores Norat
Dearborn Heights - Age 90, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sr. for 59 years. Loving mother of Joseph Jr. Cherished grandmother of Joseph III (Britney Browning), Christopher (Alana Halquest) and Cody Alan. Visitation Monday 3-8pm with the Funeral Service Tuesday 10am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to . Santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 24, 2019