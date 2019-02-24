Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Norat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Dolores Norat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daisy Dolores Norat Obituary
Daisy Dolores Norat

Dearborn Heights - Age 90, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sr. for 59 years. Loving mother of Joseph Jr. Cherished grandmother of Joseph III (Britney Browning), Christopher (Alana Halquest) and Cody Alan. Visitation Monday 3-8pm with the Funeral Service Tuesday 10am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to . Santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now