Dale Carlton Propson D.D.S.
Dale Carlton Propson D.D.S. died on October 14, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. As a father and a dentist he dedicated his life to the service of children—his own and those of others. When he suffered a head injury and other physical afflictions, he became a model to others with disabilities, as his resources and inspiration made possible the founding of Paint a Miracle, an art studio where they can learn and work. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Annie) Propson; his siblings, Joan Novotny and David M. Propson; in laws, Walt and Kathy Unti and four children and their families, including 18 grandchildren from ages 8 months to 21.
Dale Carlton Propson was born on February 25, 1946 to Erasmus and Leora Propson in Madison, Wisconsin. A water skier and football player in his youth, Dale graduated from Marquette University with his dental degree in 1970. While at Marquette, Dale met and married the love of his life Yolanda Unti. Their favorite place on campus was the historic Joan of Arc Chapel. Dale converted to Catholicism in 1968 before their marriage on August 10, 1968 at St. Matthew's Church in Detroit. Their daughter, Rachelle (Shelly), was born in 1970, and their first son, Paul, in 1971.
After receiving his pedodontics specialty from the Ohio State University, he and Annie moved to Michigan to join the dental practice of Dr. Jim Delaney in Mt. Clemens, a practice that grew to be a premier pediatric dental practice in Southeast Michigan, under the name Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontic Specialists of Michigan.
In addition to his dental practice, "Dr. Dale" served children with severe disabilities and those suffering from leukemia or other conditions. Along with his partner Jim Delaney, he was instrumental in starting a dental clinic at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. He brought joy and laughter to his dentistry, putting children and parents at ease with his gentle words, easy smile and the beautiful gold crucifix he wore around his neck every day.
Dale and Annie's Catholic faith grew through Cursillo, Marriage Encounter and healing Masses in and around Detroit in the late 1970s and early 1980s. During these years of joy, their sons David and Daniel were born, though they lost two children (Jamie and Nicki) to miscarriage.
To help their children grow, the couple helped to start Casa Dei Bambini Montessori School in Shelby. Dale was the first Athletic Director of Holy Family Regional School in Rochester. He also became a soccer coach (though he had never played the game); on Dale's teams, everyone played, everyone had fun, the kids with the least skills and abilities made the most progress. He shouted words of encouragement from start to finish and ended every game with hugs. Dale had such an impact that the Rochester Soccer Club named its coach of the year award after him.
In 1985, tragedy struck. Dale and 14-year-old Paul were hit by a drunk driver while returning home from the grocery store. Though Paul made a full recovery, Dale suffered a traumatic brain injury and was given little chance to live. God had other plans.
At Crittenton Hospital, Dale fought for survival, enduring twelve surgeries over the next year. Through his faith in Jesus, with Annie at his side, Dale survived the accident and fought to speak, to see, to walk, and to live again. Though he lost most of his sight, within a few years he was so active that he was able to water ski again.
Dale could not return to his work again as a dentist, but to everyone's surprise he began to paint, being nurtured in the craft by the late Helen Cuniff of Lake Orion. Helen taught Dale to be an artist who paints from the heart. After Helen's death, Dale told Annie, "We should start an art studio for people like me." With their daughter Shelly's leadership and with the help of many others in the Rochester community, they founded Paint a Miracle. Under the direction of Lynn Reardon, hundreds of artists with various disabilities like Dale now discover the joy and freedom of art through painting and sculpture at Paint a Miracle in Rochester, and thousands of people come to appreciate that artists with disabilities have unique gifts to offer the community.
Dr. Dale's courage and tenacity in the face of a head injury, blindness, depression and limited mobility has been an inspiration to countless people. His zest for life has shone through in the way he engaged every stranger and friend in conversation. His love for Jesus lit a fire of faith in his family and in many others. He would want you to know that God loves you, that you are special and that whatever challenge you are facing—you can rise to meet it!
Dr. Dale's legacy includes his beautiful and faithful wife Annie, who fought through every battle by his side; his loving caregiver, Teashawn Teasley, who accompanied him and lifted his spirits whenever it was needed and his blessed and beloved kids Shelly, Paul and Jen, David and Sharon, and Daniel and Priscilla, as well as his abundant quiver of grandchildren Molly, Alex, Zachary, Anna, Sophia, Dorothy, Isaac, Charles, Makarios, Mary Grace, Penelope, Clare, Joseph, Theodore, Talitha, Caleb, Raphael and Monica.
To honor Dale, spend some time with Jesus today, face your biggest challenge with courage, love a child and paint a picture of something beautiful. In lieu of flowers, make a gift to Paint a Miracle Art Studio in Rochester so other people can find the joy of a community of artists who believe that with love anything is possible.
Funeral Mass, Saturday, October 17, 2020 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. Memorials in Dale's name may be made to Paint a Miracle. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Services will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/G5Y81FMtN3o