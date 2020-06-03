Dale H. Frushour



W. Bloomfield - 88, of W. Bloomfield passed away May 28th surrounded by family. Dale was the beloved husband of Loree for 39 years. He was the dear father of Ross (Pamela) and Larry (Theresa) Frushour, his 2 children with first wife Marjorie who passed away in March. He was also a loving father to Mark (Lauren) Frushour, his son with wife Loree.



He leaves behind 3 grandchildren; Melissa (Barry), Haley (Matt) and Amelia and 2 great grandchildren, Liam and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Oscar Frushour and stepfather Leslie Pyle. Also his brother Howard (Dorothy) and sister Ruby (Reed).



He also leaves behind his nephew Jerry Frushour (Kay). The highlight of Dale's week was meeting Jerry for coffee and conversation every Wednesday morning at Tim Horton's.



Dale retired in 1994 after over 4 decades in the commercial glass industry. He was a union glazier and shop manager.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to any of the following: The American Diabetes Association, Meals on Wheels or St. Jude.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store