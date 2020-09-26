Dale (Adelina) Hall



Dale (Adelina) Hall, 91, of Detroit and Northville, Michigan and Peoria, Arizona since 2014, passed away on June 15, 2020 at Freedom Plaza LifeCare in Peoria, Arizona. Dale, as she was called, was born and raised in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. In 1945 she met George Hall, a kind and handsome U.S. Coast Guard sailor stationed in Seattle who was on a weekend pass and proposed that same weekend. She said no, we just met. Her mother, a young widow of 6 children, told him yes. Yes!



They married in Detroit on May 25, 1946 and together enjoyed an active work, family, church, volunteer and social life in Michigan and Sun City Center, Florida for 62 years until his passing in 2008. Dale owned Warwick Beauty Shop on Grand River in Detroit and was active in the North Rosedale Park community theater, chorus, and bridge clubs.



Dale is preceded in death by her brothers Albert and Benjamin Spagnut and sister Mary Spagnut of Vancouver. Her brother Bill Spagnut and sister Helen Rupcich and a multitude of nieces and nephews survive her in British Columbia.



Mom is survived by her 4 children, Linda Hall (Tom Haugsby) Sun City AZ, Cheryl Hall Cassady (Dennis Cassady Sr.) Sun City AZ, George Hall III, (Kim) Kingwood, TX and John Hall (Janet) Livonia, MI.



Her 10 grandchildren who lovingly miss their "Nona" are Dennis Cassady Jr, Lauren Cassady, Christian Haugsby, Benjamin Haugsby, Angela Hall Clark, Rebecca Hall Johnson, George Hall IV, Joshua Hall, Ryan Hall and McKenna Hall.



In addition, there are 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.



No funeral service could be planned due to Covid-19 so a "Celebration of Life for Mom" was shared with family members in the U.S. and Canada via Zoom on August 2, 2020.



Remembrances can be shared with her children; Linda, Cheryl, George and John Hall at



michigan2arizona1993@yahoo.com









